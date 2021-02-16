Connie Louise Baumann
July 19, 1954-February 9, 2021
Connie Louise Baumann was born July 19, 1954, in Forest City, Iowa, the daughter of Kenneth L. and Helen Eleanor (Hanson) Baumann. She grew up on a farm southeast of Lakota and graduated from Lakota High School in 1972. After high school Connie worked as a waitress and in nursing homes.
On February 19, 1983, Connie was united in marriage to Harley Beenken at the St. Paul Lutheran Church in Lakota. Together they had two children, Andy and Justin. Connie loved being on the farm, raising baby pigs, mowing the lawn, and having a big garden. Connie and Harley later divorced. Following their separation Connie moved to Lakeside Lutheran Home in Emmetsburg. She fought MS for almost 24 years.
Connie enjoyed doing puzzles, bird watching, spending time with her family and grandkids, and watching old movies. She also enjoyed fishing, cooking, and baking. She was a member of the St. Paul Lutheran Church in Lakota.
Connie died Tuesday, February 9, 2021, at MercyOne West Des Moines Medical Center. She was 66.
She is survived by her sons, Andy and his wife Angela Beenken of Emmetsburg, and their children Benjamin and Avery Beenken; and Justin Beenken of Forest City. She is also survived by her siblings, Cindy (Kevin) Naumann of Buffalo Center, Julie (Keith) Johnson of Algona, Alan (Sue) Baumann of Lakota, and Sheila (Mike) Smidt of Titonka, aunts and uncles, and many nieces and nephews.
Connie was preceded in death by her parents, Kenneth and Helen Baumann.
A funeral service for Connie was held on Saturday, February 13, 2021 at the St. Paul Lutheran Church in Lakota. Burial was in St Paul Lutheran Cemetery. Both the funeral and graveside can be viewed on Oakcrest Funeral Services' Facebook page. Online condolences may be left at www.oakcrestfuenralservices.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.