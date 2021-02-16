Connie Louise Baumann

July 19, 1954-February 9, 2021

Connie Louise Baumann was born July 19, 1954, in Forest City, Iowa, the daughter of Kenneth L. and Helen Eleanor (Hanson) Baumann. She grew up on a farm southeast of Lakota and graduated from Lakota High School in 1972. After high school Connie worked as a waitress and in nursing homes.

On February 19, 1983, Connie was united in marriage to Harley Beenken at the St. Paul Lutheran Church in Lakota. Together they had two children, Andy and Justin. Connie loved being on the farm, raising baby pigs, mowing the lawn, and having a big garden. Connie and Harley later divorced. Following their separation Connie moved to Lakeside Lutheran Home in Emmetsburg. She fought MS for almost 24 years.

Connie enjoyed doing puzzles, bird watching, spending time with her family and grandkids, and watching old movies. She also enjoyed fishing, cooking, and baking. She was a member of the St. Paul Lutheran Church in Lakota.

Connie died Tuesday, February 9, 2021, at MercyOne West Des Moines Medical Center. She was 66.