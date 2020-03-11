Connie “Lace” Lacey
December 19, 1945 - March 4, 2020
Connie “Lace” Lacey, 74, most recently of Charles City, passed away Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at the 11th Street Chautauqua Guest Home in Charles City.
According to her wishes there will be no services.
Connie Sue Lacey was born December 19, 1945 to Arthur and Louise (Leary) Kern. Connie was an avid bowler, traveling all over the United States earning many accomplishments. She also played professional women's basketball right after high school. Connie was an Iowa Hawkeye fan. She could always be seen wearing some sort of Hawkeye clothing.
She is survived by her daughters: April Ketchum, Mason City and Paige (Dan) Elsbernd, Charles City and four grandsons: Cole Pearce, Conner Miller, Levi Miller and Alec Elsbernd.
Connie was preceded in death by her parents and grandparents.
