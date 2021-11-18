Connie Jean (Kamish) Nitcher

September 14, 1954-November 16, 2021

MANLY-Connie Jean (Kamish) Nitcher, 67 of Manly passed away peacefully Tuesday, November 16, 2021 at her home.

A Celebration of her life will be held 11 a.m. Friday, November 19, 2021 at Bride Colonial Chapel, 110 East Spring Street, Manly, IA with Rev. Linda Johnson Prestholt officiating. She and her late husband Jim will be laid to rest at Manly Cemetery.

Her family will greet friends and family one hour prior to the service at the chapel.

Should friends desire, memorials may be directed in care of her family.

Connie Jean Cory was born September 14, 1954 in Albert Lea, MN, the daughter of Lonnie and Bonnie (States) Cory. Growing up in the Mason City and later Manly areas, Connie attended North Central High School before continuing her education at NIACC where she earned her LPN degree. She worked for numerous years at Good Shepherd and Americana Care Centers. In 1971 she married James Michael Kamish and the couple was blessed with four sons: Chad, Matthew, Lucas and Elijah. They made their home in Manly, and in 1995 James passed away. On October 19, 2006 Connie married James J. Nitcher, and the couple made their home in Manly with her beloved four legged companions, Zeus, Baley and her cat, Gus.

Connie enjoyed camping at their spot in Rock Falls. She spent numerous hours in her garden and took pride in canning and cooking her own produce. Most of all, Connie loved her family. She looked forward to time spent together and cherished time with her beloved grandchildren.

Those left to cherish her memory are her children, Chad (Michelle) Kamish, of Plymouth, Matt (Alissa) Kamish, of Mason City, Luke Kamish of Manly and Elijah Kamish of Kensett; beloved grandchildren, Tiffany Maxwell, Jace Kamish, Brooke (Dakota) Martin, Maggie Justice, Brandi Riggan, Jackson and Jarik Kamish, and Amelia and Emerson Baumann; great-grandchildren, Izzy, Paisley, Sawyer and Axton; sisters, Pam (Gary) Fett of Omaha, NE, Tammy (Paul) Grouette of Mason City and LuLoni Cory of Plymouth; nieces and nephews, Casey Cory, Lisa Grouette, Jessica Mason, Keegan Kropf, and Cortney Andersen; as well as numerous extended family and friends.

Preceding her in death are her husband, James M. Kamish; husband, James J. Nitcher; parents, Lonnie and Bonnie Cory; and a nephew, Jessie Fett.

