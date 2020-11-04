Connie D. Burgardt
June 26, 1929-October 31, 2020
BRITT - Connie D. Burgardt, 91 of Britt, passed away on Saturday, October 31, 2020 at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center in Mason City.
Funeral services for Connie Burgardt will be held at 10:30 AM on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at Britt Evangelical Free Church, 810 2nd Avenue North West in Britt, with Pastor Steve Couch officiating. The funeral will be live streamed on the church's Facebook page. Burial with military graveside honors will be at Evergreen Cemetery in Britt.
Visitation for Connie Burgardt will be held from 4:00 – 6:00 PM on Friday, November 6, 2020 at Ewing Funeral Chapel, 178 Center Street West in Britt and will continue one hour prior to services at the church on Saturday
Those planning to attend Connie's visitation or funeral service will be asked to follow social distancing guidelines and encouraged to wear a face covering
Connie Dean Burgardt was born June 26, 1929 to Nicholas Elder and Gherda “Yardie” (Anderson) Burgardt in Britt. Connie was named after baseball greats Connie Mack and Dizzy Dean.
Connie was raised and educated in the Britt area, graduating from Britt High School in 1946 and he later attended Britt Junior College where he played football.
Connie served in the United States Marine Corps during the Korean War as an artillery computer with the fire direction battalion. He was promoted to the rank of Staff Sergeant and received his honorable discharge in 1953 and continued on as a member of the Marine Corps Reserves until 1959.
Connie was united in marriage to Norma Jeanne Gahan on March 6, 1955 in Forest City. The couple made their home in rural Britt where Connie farmed and raised livestock for many years.
Connie was passionate about farming, having served on the Coop Elevator Board and Coop Regional Board, as a member of Hancock County Pork Producers, the township and county ASCS committees, and toured Russia and several other countries on the People to People Tour as a member of the Coop.
Connie was a longtime member of the Britt American Legion, where he served as chaplain.
Connie's faith was a central part of his life, expressed in his involvement in his church, his community and his relationship with family and friends. He was a lifelong member of the Britt Evangelical Free Church where he served on the church board, as the building committee chairman, as a Sunday school teacher and was a member of the church choir
Connie is lovingly remembered as a supportive husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He stood up for what was right no matter what others thought.
Connie is survived by his wife, Norma of Britt; children Connie (Marv) Hildebrandt of Sumner, Cindy (Doug) Rietema of Allegan, Michigan, Jay (Jill) Burgardt of Britt and Jana (Paul) Loeschen of Britt; Connie's children Ben (Stacy) Eekhoff of Kanawha and their children Jerzy, MaKoy, Hayes and Lathan; Linda (Brady) Juhl of Garner and their children Bentley and Elaina; Jessica Eekhoff of Britt; Michelle Hildebrandt of Sumner and her daughter Saphira; Renee (Eric) Strief of Eldridge and their children Ella and Brandt; and Chris Hildebrandt of Sumner; Cindy's children Angie (Levi) Nunnikhoven of Pella and their children Kaina and Taton Geetings, Josi and Lucas Nunnikhoven and Kyle (Shannon) DeBruin and their daughter Reagan Rae; Tony (Kate) Rietema of Allegan and their children Sierra, Ellery, Raina, Piper and Addy; Kurt (Ami) Rietema of Hamilton, Michigan and their children Kylie, Karis, Kayla and Kaleb; and Julie Rietema of El Sobrante, California; Jay's children Amanda (Andrew) Eekhoff of Britt and their children Avery, Aaron and Abbie; Nick (Katie) Burgardt of Britt and their children Lily and Owen; and April Burgardt of Britt; Jana's children Breana (Peter) Broome of Ankeny and their children Kingsley and Ramsey; Hilary (Brady) Wilson of Britt and their children Everly and Ivy; Melissa Loeschen of Gettysburg, South Dakota; and Monica Loeschen of Sioux Falls, South Dakota; along with numerous nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.
Connie was preceded in death by his parents; his sisters Marilyn Glynn and Erlis Steven; his brothers Alvin Burgardt, Clayton Burgardt and John Burgardt; and his son-in-law Steve Eekhoff.
www.ewingfh.com, Ewing Funeral Chapel, 178 Center Street West, Britt, Iowa 50423, 641-843-3839
