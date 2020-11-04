Connie D. Burgardt

Connie is survived by his wife, Norma of Britt; children Connie (Marv) Hildebrandt of Sumner, Cindy (Doug) Rietema of Allegan, Michigan, Jay (Jill) Burgardt of Britt and Jana (Paul) Loeschen of Britt; Connie's children Ben (Stacy) Eekhoff of Kanawha and their children Jerzy, MaKoy, Hayes and Lathan; Linda (Brady) Juhl of Garner and their children Bentley and Elaina; Jessica Eekhoff of Britt; Michelle Hildebrandt of Sumner and her daughter Saphira; Renee (Eric) Strief of Eldridge and their children Ella and Brandt; and Chris Hildebrandt of Sumner; Cindy's children Angie (Levi) Nunnikhoven of Pella and their children Kaina and Taton Geetings, Josi and Lucas Nunnikhoven and Kyle (Shannon) DeBruin and their daughter Reagan Rae; Tony (Kate) Rietema of Allegan and their children Sierra, Ellery, Raina, Piper and Addy; Kurt (Ami) Rietema of Hamilton, Michigan and their children Kylie, Karis, Kayla and Kaleb; and Julie Rietema of El Sobrante, California; Jay's children Amanda (Andrew) Eekhoff of Britt and their children Avery, Aaron and Abbie; Nick (Katie) Burgardt of Britt and their children Lily and Owen; and April Burgardt of Britt; Jana's children Breana (Peter) Broome of Ankeny and their children Kingsley and Ramsey; Hilary (Brady) Wilson of Britt and their children Everly and Ivy; Melissa Loeschen of Gettysburg, South Dakota; and Monica Loeschen of Sioux Falls, South Dakota; along with numerous nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.