Colleen May Olson

May 12, 1934-September 15, 2021

MASON CITY-Colleen May Olson, 87, of Mason City, passed away on

Wednesday, September 15, 2021, at her home. A funeral service will be held on Friday, September 17, 2021, at 10:30 a.m., at St. James Lutheran Church, 1148 4th Street SE, with Pastor Sid Bohls officiating. Interment will be held in Memorial Park Cemetery. A visitation will be held one hour prior to service time on Friday. Memorials may be directed to St. Croix Hospice or St. James Lutheran Church. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com.

Colleen May Olson was born on May 12, 1934 in Mason City to parents William and Juanita (Winter) Muhlstein. She graduated from Mason City High School in 1952. That same year, Colleen was united into marriage to LeRoy Olson on August 9, 1952 at St. Paul Lutheran Church. To this union, two daughters were born, Julie and Shelly.

Colleen was employed at the court house and the unemployment office for several years. She retired in 1994.