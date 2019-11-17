April 6, 1939-November 14, 2019
MASON CITY --- Colleen (Coke) Bowers, 80, died peacefully surrounded by her family at Mercy One North Iowa Hospice on Thursday (November 14, 2019).
A Celebration of Life service will be held at 11:30am on Monday (November 18, 2019) at Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St NE, Mason City, with Rev. Craig Luttrell officiating.
Coke's family will greet relatives and friends from 10:00 am until the time of the service on Monday.
Coke was born April 6, 1939, in Sheldon, Iowa to Marshall and Maureen (Wilcoxen) Wynn. The family lived in several Iowa communities, with Coke spending her teenage years in Mason City, Iowa. She was a graduate of Mason City High School Class of 1957.
Coke was united in marriage to Virgil DeVary and to this union, they had three sons, Jeff, Scott, and Timothy. The family lived in Mason City for many years, during that time Coke worked for the Mason City School District and was an active volunteer with the March of Dimes Foundation. She was also a member of Chapter IW, PEO.
Coke later met Bud Bowers of Grafton, IA and they married in 1979. Coke and Bud spent many years in Grafton before moving to Scottsdale, Arizona in 1989 where Bud served as the president of TTI Performance Systems. During their years in Arizona, Coke worked for America West Airlines. Coke and Bud traveled extensively – especially after they purchased a motorhome. They also were devoted NASCAR fans and enjoyed hosting friends and family in the warm Arizona climate. Coke and Bud returned to Mason City in 2005, although they continued to spend winters in Arizona.
Coke is survived by her sons, Jeff (Louise) DeVary and Scott (Lori) DeVary of Mason City and Bud's children, Tracey (Mike) Fossey, Pamela Bowers, and Rick (Ashley) Bowers; grandchildren Lynzy, Carter, Blake, Jenna (Sean), Jordain, Will (Sara), Tom (Breea), Brianne (Brad), Cody (Ivy), Logan, Noah; great-grandchildren, Reagan, Kannon, Griffin, Maddox, Taylor, Autumn, Maverick, Ledger, Laityn; sister, Marlene Behn, Cedar Falls, and brother-in-law, William Riess, Des Moines.
Coke was preceded in death by her parents, Marshall and Maureen Wynn, husband, Bud Bowers, son, Timothy DeVary, sister, Beverly Riess, brother-in-law Park Behn, and nephew Brock Behn.
Memorial contributions may be directed to MercyOne Hospice North Iowa (www.mercyone.org) or the Alzheimer's Association (www.alz.org).
Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St. NE, Mason City. (641)423-2372. ColonialChapels.com
