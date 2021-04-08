Colleen A Darby

November 22, 1927-March 24, 2021

Colleen A Darby passed away on March 24, 2021 in Sarasota, Florida at the Carroll Center Nursing Home after a short illness. She was born November 22, 1927 to parents Charles and Elda Obermeier in Charles City, Iowa. Colleen was baptized and confirmed in the Lutheran Church, and her faith and belief in God sustained her throughout her life and was a great blessing to her.

Colleen was married on May 22, 1949 to LeRoy C. Darby and was blessed by three children from this union—Cathleen, Douglas, and Tricia. She and Roy often mentioned how blessed they felt having been raised in Christian homes, taught at an early age about God's love and promises, which sustained them throughout life's challenges.

Colleen was always a great helpmate to LeRoy throughout their lives, as he had limited mobility due to the aftereffects of bulbar and paralytic polio, which he contracted only three months after their marriage. They were able to be together both in life and in work, as Colleen and LeRoy owned and operated banks in northeast Iowa and worked together 24/7 and still had a very happy marriage. When they retired, they sold the banks to their employees to maintain a local presence in their small Iowa towns.