{{featured_button_text}}
Cody Lynn White

Cody Lynn White

May 11, 1988 - August 1, 2019

ST. ANSGAR – Cody Lynn White, 31, of St. Ansgar passed away August 1, 2019 with his parents and sisters walking him into his next adventure. Funeral services will be on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Deer Creek Lutheran Church, rural Carpenter with Rev. Lance Kittleson officiating. Visitation will be Monday from 4:00 till 7:00 p.m. at Schroeder & Sites Funeral Home, St. Ansgar. Burial will be held at St. Ansgar Cemetery.

Cody was born May 11, 1988 to Jeff and Theresa White and has two loving sisters.

Cody loved working on cars, a passion he got from his dad. They both loved working on their firebird. A project car they dabbled with until their health wouldn't let them.

Cody was an outgoing young man who met a lot of friends on his many adventures. Cody would always lend a hand!

Cody was a great Dad.

Cody is survived by his: children, Brayton, 6, and Khloe, 3; parents, Jeff and Theresa; sisters, April (Todd) Waldemar, and Krystal (Travis) Kittleson; nephews and nieces, Zach, Nathan, Trey, Nevaeh, Bailey and Parker; aunts and uncles; and girlfriend, Kari Ilene Bublitz and her two children.

Schroeder & Sites Funeral Home, St. Ansgar, 641-713-4920, www.schroederandsites.com

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Cody Lynn White
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments