Cody A. Gouge

October 26, 1989-June 3, 2020
BELMOND -- Cody Allen Gouge, age 30, passed away June 3, 2020 in Belmond, Iowa. Visitation will be Monday, June 8, from 5-7 p.m. with a funeral service following at 7 p.m. at Andrews Funeral Homes, 528 E. Main Street, Klemme, IA. Cody was born October 26, 1989 in Britt, Iowa. He is survived by father David Gouge of Mason City-IA, mother Teresa Gouge of Klemme-IA, a brother Christopher Haag of Klemme-IA, a sister Clarissa Gouge of Coeur D' Alene-ID, grandfather Rodney Wohlert of Garner, IA; grandmother Sharon Wohlert of Garner, IA; nephew Michael Haag of Mason City, IA; niece Angel Haag of Olwein-IA, among many other extended family relatives. Please, if you feel encouraged in remembrance of Cody Allen, send flowers to Andrews Funeral Homes 528 east Main Street Klemme, Iowa 50449, cards may be sent to Andrews Funeral Homes PO BOX 224, Belmond, IA 50421. If you feel led to donate to help cover costs of funeral arrangements, all donations are warmly welcomed and can be securely donated to the go fund me account created at https:/gf.me7hfah - All immediate family members are eternally grateful. Arrangements by Andrews Funeral Homes, Belmond, IA www.andrewsfuneralhomeandfloral.com 641-444-4474
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.