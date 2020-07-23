× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Clinton C. Dean

(1928 - 2020)

Mason City - Clinton Clifton Dean, 91, of Mason City, died Tuesday, July 20, 2020, at Good Shepherd Health Center in Mason City.

A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, August 15, 2020, at Evergreen Cemetery in Rudd, with Rev. Sue Simmons officiating.

Clinton was born November 22, 1928, the son of Glen Clifton and Oral Clementine (Newton) Dean in Rudd. He married Gloria Maxine Green on July 28, 1949, in Charles City. She preceded him in death on March 8, 2013.

A graduate of Rudd High School, Clinton worked most of his career as a farmer and mechanic. He enjoyed going for drives, traveling, spending winters in Arizona for 20 years and watching Western movies. Later in life he liked to read and always had a passion for farming and cars.

Clinton is survived by three children, Angela (Michael) Vest of Camdenton, MO, Terry (Leota) Dean of Rudd and Karla (Thomas) Swenson of Mason City; two grandchildren, Justin (Lacey) Dean and Erin (Jason) Trask; five great-grandchildren, Ashlyn, Isaac and Levi Dean, and Kayla and Kasey Trask; and sister, May (Gerald) Hilsman.

He was preceded in death by his parents and wife.

Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St. NE, Mason City. 641-423-2372. ColonialChapels.com.

