Clinton C. Dean
(1928 - 2020)
Mason City - Clinton Clifton Dean, 91, of Mason City, died Tuesday, July 20, 2020, at Good Shepherd Health Center in Mason City.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, August 15, 2020, at Evergreen Cemetery in Rudd, with Rev. Sue Simmons officiating.
Clinton was born November 22, 1928, the son of Glen Clifton and Oral Clementine (Newton) Dean in Rudd. He married Gloria Maxine Green on July 28, 1949, in Charles City. She preceded him in death on March 8, 2013.
A graduate of Rudd High School, Clinton worked most of his career as a farmer and mechanic. He enjoyed going for drives, traveling, spending winters in Arizona for 20 years and watching Western movies. Later in life he liked to read and always had a passion for farming and cars.
Clinton is survived by three children, Angela (Michael) Vest of Camdenton, MO, Terry (Leota) Dean of Rudd and Karla (Thomas) Swenson of Mason City; two grandchildren, Justin (Lacey) Dean and Erin (Jason) Trask; five great-grandchildren, Ashlyn, Isaac and Levi Dean, and Kayla and Kasey Trask; and sister, May (Gerald) Hilsman.
He was preceded in death by his parents and wife.
Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St. NE, Mason City. 641-423-2372. ColonialChapels.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.