Clifford J. Christiansen
July 10, 1936 - March 25, 2020
Osage - Clifford James Christiansen, age 83, of Osage, passed away Wednesday, March 25, 2020, at Mitchell County Regional Health Center Hospice Unit in Osage after a battle with esophageal cancer.
Due to state and federal guidance on gatherings due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family will not be having public services at this time.
You have free articles remaining.
Private family graveside services were held at the Osage Cemetery with Rev. Cindy S. Krause officiating. A gathering to celebrate Clifford's life will be held at a later date.
Clifford James Christiansen was born on July 10, 1936, in Superior Nebraska, the son of Christina (Hansen) and Earl Christiansen. He graduated from Mitchell High School in 1955. He attended Luther College where he sang in the chapel choir. On August 21, 1960, he married Marlys Jenkins at the Faith Lutheran Church in Mitchell. Clifford farmed with his Dad for several years and worked for Davidson's Electric, Standard Oil and Thermogas, where he retired from on March 31, 1996. He was an active member of Our Savior's Lutheran Church and served on AAL, Lutheran Brotherhood and Education boards and was Sunday school superintendent and teacher for many years. Clifford was a Boy Scout leader and enjoyed many scouting activities with his sons. He enjoyed fishing and target shooting with his children and grandchildren.
Clifford is survived by his children, Brian (Bonnie) Christiansen of Slayton, Minnesota, Brenda (Larry) Vore of Sioux City, Carrie (Glen) Barker of Osage, and Corey (Kathy) Christiansen of Cottage Grove, Wisconsin; eleven grandchildren, Rachel (Luke) Isder of Fulda, Minnesota, and Matthew (Melissa) Christiansen of New London, Minnesota, Joseph Vore of Elk Grove Village, Illinois, Chris Vore of Sioux City, Tim Vore of Emmetsburg, and Larry Vore, Jr. of Elk Grove Village, Illinois, Brandon (Lauren) Barker of Osage, Brett Barker and Breana Barker, both of Osage, Riley Christiansen and Jadee Christiansen, both of Cottage Grove, Wisconsin; five great-grandchildren, Grant, Micah and Nora Isder of Fulda, Minnesota, Ember Christiansen of New London, Minnesota, and Esdon Barker of Osage; sister, Viola Christiansen of Edina, Minnesota; sister-in-law, Sylvia Bustamantes of Alma, Arkansas; and many nieces and nephews.
Clifford is preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Marlys; and his son, Brent Christiansen.
Champion-Bucheit Funeral Home, 641-732-3706, www.champion-bucheitfuneralhome.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.