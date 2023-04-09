Cliff Bonjour

August 5, 1951-April 5, 2023

CHAPIN-Cliff Arthur Bonjour, 72, of Chapin, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, April 5, 2023, at Franklin General Hospital. Visitation will be held Monday, April 10, 4-7pm, at Counsell Woodley Funeral Home in Hampton. Memorial services will be held Tuesday, April 11, 11am at Zion St. John Lutheran Church in Sheffield. Burial is pending. Counsell Woodley Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Sheffield is caring for Cliff's family.

Cliff was born August 5, 1951, in Niangua, Missouri, the seventh of eight children to Alvin and Virginia (Dittberner) Bonjour. The family moved to Sheffield when he was an infant. Cliff excelled at sports for the Sheffield Spartans and was a varsity letter winner in football, basketball, track, and baseball. He graduated from Sheffield Chapin High School in 1970 and was drafted into the U.S. Army, receiving an honorable discharged due to injury.

Cliff married the love of his life, Jeri McKee, July 26, 1975, at Salem United Methodist Church in Chapin. He worked numerous manufacturing jobs including at Sheffield Brick & Tile Company, Armour, and for many years, Curries, taking an early retirement to start enjoying the easy life.

Cliff was a diehard sports fan, rooting for the Iowa Hawkeyes, Dallas Cowboys, and LA Dodgers. He enjoyed The Andy Griffith Show, The Big Bang Theory, and John Wayne westerns—he could recite lines word for word. He took pride in his health and worked out every day at the Hampton Wellness Center. He loved to play catch with his daughter and keep up a perfect yard that rivaled that of a professional landscaper. He also collected rare coins and enjoyed playing the lottery—he did get lucky a few times and was able to build his dream man cave garage with his winnings.

He certainly was his own person–preferring stinky, cheesy popcorn, stale Cheetos, and holey clothes. He made many, many trips to “town” for Jeri's meals and never said no to any request. He would always respond, “no problem,” when asked to help and he definitely spoiled his grandkids, constantly asking, “What do you need?” He spoiled not only his grandchildren, but also his grand fur-babies, bringing them bones and treats.

Cliff's main hobby though was his grandchildren, attending every concert, track meet and game—you name it, he went to it. He was so proud of his family and every accomplishment he could be a part of. He loved to pick on his grandkids out of love to give them a hard time, and in return he was lovingly called Grandpa Grinch or the Faraway Grandpa, since he lived 45 minutes away.

He was warm, generous, loving, kind, brave, and would do anything for you. He was a special husband, father, brother, grandpa, and friend with a contagious laugh and one-of-a-kind smile.

Cliff is survived by his wife of 47 years, Jeri Bonjour of Chapin, with whom he proudly raised two children: son Jason of Mason City; daughter Mandy & Nathan Hammitt of Garner and their children: Kristopher, Riley, Connor, and Michaela; siblings Dennis & Sandy of Michigan, Linda & Mike of Des Moines, Howard & Gloria of Chapin, Phyllis of Altoona, Bev of Missouri, and Becky & Frank of Florida; along with numerous nieces, nephews and other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Alvin & Virginia; in-laws Marvin & Dealta McKee; and brother Kenny.