Cleone Joann (Klemesrud) Weaverling

February 10, 1926-April 29, 2021

Cleone Joann (Klemesrud) Weaverling, age 95, passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 29, 2021 at the Good Samaritan Center in St. Ansgar.

Cleone (Klem) was born February 10, 1926 in Osage, the daughter of Clarence and Gladys (Maakestad) Klemesrud. She attended country school, and graduated high school in Osage. On May 4th, 1947, she was united in marriage to John M. Weaverling at Rock Creek Lutheran Church. They resided in Osage. Cleone drove school bus for many years. She enjoyed bowling, softball, fishing, boating, and playing 500.

Cleone is survived by her children, Connie (Pat) Flanery of Flagstaff, AZ, Russ (Paula) of Mitchell, four grandchildren, Aaron, Nicole, Jamie and John, and four great grandchildren. She is also survived by one sister Mary Lou (Dick) Dean of Waterloo, numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband John in 2013, sister Bonnie, sister in law Hazel Betts, brother in laws, Marold, Melvin, Don, and Loren

There will be no service at this time.