OSAGE-Clement Joseph Johanns, age 84, of Osage, peacefully passed away Friday, March 19, 2021, at the family farm surrounded by his loving family. Cremation has taken place. A Gathering of Family and Friends will be held at the Osage VFW on Wednesday, March 24, 2021, 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. with a rosary at 6:00 p.m. and further celebration to follow. Face masks are required. A Celebration of Life and Inurnment will be held in the future in New Haven. Clement was born July 9, 1936, in Osage, Iowa, the son of Clement and Clara (Meyer) Johanns. He graduated from Osage in 1954. Clement served in the Navy during the Korean War and had a long history of service to the VFW. Following the service, he operated the family farm. He was united in marriage to Patricia Ann (Alexander) Johanns on July 9, 1960, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Osage. Together they would be blessed with 12 children, a plethora of grandchildren and 57 years of marriage before Patricia's passing in 2018. Clement made thousands of rosaries for Catholic missions and first communion celebrants; enjoyed woodworking especially making rocking horses; and loved cribbage. He was a good friend to the community and will be missed by those that were lucky enough know him. Clement is survived by his children, Regis (Bernice), Patrick (Barbara), Mary, Jeanne (Greg), Thomas (Milora), Theodore, Christopher (Regina), Steven, Terrence (Jessica), Timothy (Dorie), Michael and Martin (Cassie); his cherished grandchildren; sisters, Irene and Agnes. His family asked, that in lieu of flowers, please donate to the Osage VFW Scholarship Fund or do a kind deed for others.