Clement “Clem” Henry Loecher

February 7, 1932-January 21, 2022

OSAGE-Clement “Clem” Henry Loecher 89, of Osage, IA, died Friday, January 21, 2022 at Mitchell County Regional Health Center in Osage.

Funeral Services will be at 10:30 p.m. on Friday, January 28, 2022 at St. Peter's Catholic Church in New Haven, IA with Father Kopacek officiating. Interment will be at the St. Peter's Catholic Cemetery in New Haven, IA. Visitation will be Thursday, January 27, 2022 at the church from 5 - 7 p.m. with a Rosary starting at 4:45 p.m. Visitation will continue one hour prior to service on Friday.

Clem Loecher was born February 7, 1932 at his family home in McIntire, IA to John and Elizabeth Loecher (Koenigs) and passed away January 21, 2022. Clem was united in marriage to Janice Mauer on February 3, 1962. Clem is preceded in death by his parents, sister Irene, brother Ambrose, son-in-law Keith, two brother-in-laws and a sister-in-law. He is survived by his wife Janice, children: Sharon Jirak, Coon Rapids, MN, David (Sharon) Loecher, Marion, IA, Ron (Lisa) Loecher, Cedar Falls, IA, and Diane (Jeff) Lubbert, Denver, CO, and grandchildren: Evan, Ashley, Riane, Shelly, Abbey, Jana, John, Natalie, Isaac, Luke, and Cael.

Clem was a proud farmer who raised corn, beans and poultry and instilled a strong work ethic and ingenuity in his children and encouraged them as they continued in their endeavors. Clem was a person of faith and a member of St Peter's Catholic Church and contributed his time and talents in the church and parish cemetery. He was also a member of the Farm Bureau and the Knights of Columbus.

Clem was gifted with the art of necessity. Having the ability to create on his own an application necessary for his farming operation with a self-design and ingenuity to make it a reality - his steel pile, welder and machine tools being his aids, leaving his sons to wonder how. Clem's hobbies included winning at cards, casino trips, conversing with other farmers and working on his antique machinery. After retirement, Clem and Janice enjoyed traveling and spending time with their children and attending the numerous events of their grandchildren. And finally, partaking in a love for polka, in which he indulged his children, to their dismay.

Champion Funeral Home, Osage, 641-732-3706, www.schroederfuneralhomes.com