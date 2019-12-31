Claudia Love (Mallow) Deaton

October 17, 1947 - December 18, 2019

St. Ansgar - Claudia Love (Mallow) Deaton (72) of St. Ansgar, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, December 18, 2019, in the Stacyville Community Nursing Home.

Claudia was born on October 17, 1947 to Giles and Imogene Mallow in Osage, IA, along with her twin brother, Charles. She delighted in being outdoors, riding her bike, golfing, gardening, and being with people.

She is survived by her son, Drake of St. Ansgar, grandsons Joshua and Gabriel Deaton, brother Charles (Kathy) Mallow of Osage, brother-in-law, John Litzel of Ames, sister Crystal (Greg) Darrow of Fort Myers, sister Carolyn (Marty) Cowell of Clear Lake, and 7 nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Connie Litzel.

A service will be held this summer. Condolences may be sent to Charles Mallow, 16 Liberty Drive, Osage, IA 50461.

