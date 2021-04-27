Claudia Ann Squires

June 7, 1947-April 24, 2021

GREENE-Funeral Services for Claudia Squires, 73, of Greene will be 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, April 27, 2021 at St. Mary Catholic Church in Greene. Visitation will be one hour before services at the church. There will be a private Burial at St. Mary Catholic Cemetery for Mike and his daughters.

Claudia was born on June 7, 1947 in Cedar Falls, Iowa to Harlan and Marlis (Toombs) Nielsen and peacefully passed away in her home surrounded by her family on April 24, 2021. She received her education in public school graduating from Dike High School in 1965.

She was united in marriage to Michael Squires on April 1, 1967, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Cedar Falls. This union was blessed with four daughters, Jennifer, Marianne, Karen, and Rebecca. The couple farmed and raised their family west of Greene. They remained on the farm for forty-two years moving into Greene in 2003.

Claudia enjoyed gardening and quilting. She attended her grandchildren's events, which brought her special joy. Claudia loved her two cats.