Claudia Ann Squires
June 7, 1947-April 24, 2021
GREENE-Funeral Services for Claudia Squires, 73, of Greene will be 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, April 27, 2021 at St. Mary Catholic Church in Greene. Visitation will be one hour before services at the church. There will be a private Burial at St. Mary Catholic Cemetery for Mike and his daughters.
Claudia was born on June 7, 1947 in Cedar Falls, Iowa to Harlan and Marlis (Toombs) Nielsen and peacefully passed away in her home surrounded by her family on April 24, 2021. She received her education in public school graduating from Dike High School in 1965.
She was united in marriage to Michael Squires on April 1, 1967, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Cedar Falls. This union was blessed with four daughters, Jennifer, Marianne, Karen, and Rebecca. The couple farmed and raised their family west of Greene. They remained on the farm for forty-two years moving into Greene in 2003.
Claudia enjoyed gardening and quilting. She attended her grandchildren's events, which brought her special joy. Claudia loved her two cats.
Claudia will be greatly missed by her loving husband, Michael of 54 years; her daughters: Jennifer (Peter) Targos of Peoria, IL; Marianne (Chad) Nielsen of Greene, IA; Karen (Tim) Brown of Rockwell, IA; Rebecca (Jeff) Reimers of Rockwell, IA; twelve grandchildren: Michael Targos, Marcus Targos, Katherine Targos, Sean Nielsen, Cain Nielsen, William Nielsen, Emersyn Brown, Ryann Orton, Everett Brown, Lane Kollmann, Josephine Kollmann, and Reva Reimers; 3 siblings: Catherine Petersen and Amy Jensen and Glen Nielsen; nieces, nephews and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents Harlan and Marlis Nielsen.
Those planning an expression of sympathy may direct memorials to the St. Jude Research Hospital or the family, at P.O. Box 219, Greene, Iowa 50636.
Retz Funeral Home, 519 N. First St. has been entrusted with services. 641-823-4457
