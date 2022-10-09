Claudean (Deany) Hyde

March 4, 1926-October 4, 2022

MASON CITY-Claudean (Deany) Hyde, 96, of Mason City, passed away on Tuesday, October 4, 2022, at MercyOne North Iowa Hospice Inpatient Unit with her son and daughter by her side. Funeral service was private. Memorials may be directed to MercyOne North Iowa Hospice Inpatient Unit, 232 2nd St SE, Mason City, IA 50401. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com.

Deany was born on March 4, 1926, to parents Claude and Zona (Dougherty) Morris in Brooklyn, IA, and she later graduated from Mason City High School.

A devoted mother and homemaker, Deany loved to go fishing with her children. She also loved to read and watch car and horse racing, enjoyed dancing, sewing, cooking, and baking cookies and pies for the family.

Deany is survived by her son: Dennis Hyde; daughter: Denise Lane; a special niece; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband; brother; three sisters; one son; an infant daughter; and a special nephew.

