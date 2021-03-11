Claude L. Funk

September 28, 1942-March 8, 2021

MASON CITY-Claude L. Funk, 78, of Mason City died Monday, March 8, 2021 at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center

Funeral Services will be 10:00 a.m. Friday, March 12, 2021 at the Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St. NE, Mason City, IA 50401. He will be laid to rest beside his wife, Marcia at Elmwood-St. Joseph Cemetery, Mason City, IA.

Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Thursday, March 11, 2021 at the funeral chapel

Memorial contributions may be directed to the family and charities will be chosen in the future.

Claude L. Funk was born September 28, 1942 in Mason City, the son of Phillip and Iona “Suzie” (Schaer) Funk. Growing up in the Mason City area, he attended Mason City High School, graduating with the class of 1961. Soon after, Claude began his faithful service with the United States Navy. On October 26, 1975 he married the love of his life, Marcia Merriss. Claude continued his service to his community as a firefighter for the Mason City Fire Department for over twenty years until his retirement in 1990. In his retirement he worked for Hawkeye Autobody and later Mercy Hospital.