Claude Howard Olson
September 22, 1944-August 10, 2022
ST. ANSGAR-Claude Howard Olson, age 77, of St. Ansgar, Iowa, died on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at St. Mary's Hospital in Rochester.
Born on September 22, 1944, in Mason City, Iowa to Claude and Ruth (Moen) Olson. He grew up on a farm near Carpenter. He received his education in Carpenter and later graduated from Northwood Kensett High School in 1964. Throughout his life, Claude worked several jobs in Northern Iowa. He enjoyed watching TV and feeding his cats.
Claude is survived by his son, Monty Olson; siblings: Zona (Jim) Cassem, Betty (Kevin) Cichy-Anderson, Mick Belle (Steve), Clara (Doug) Helgeland, Linda (Ron) Klecknor, and Richard Nemiela; close friend and helper, Bruce Loverink; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Preceded in death by his parents.
Graveside service will be 10:00 AM on Monday, August 22, 2022 at Kensett Cemetery in Kensett, Iowa.