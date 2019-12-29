Clarise Nicholson

Memorial services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, December 31, 2019, at the First Congregational Church, U.C.C. in Orchard with Pastor Jan Tjaden officiating. Inurnment will be at Liberty Cemetery at Little Cedar, Iowa. Following services, there will be a time for a light lunch and to greet the family at the church.

Earl was killed in November of 1945 while stationed in Korea during World War II. After Earl's death, Clarise became friends with her close neighbor, Paul Nicholson; they were married on June 16, 1946 in New Hampton. In earlier years, she worked at the bakery in Osage. For several years, Clarise published the Orchard Chit-Chat and served on the Orchard Election Board. She was a member of the Orchard First Congregational Church, U.C.C. and the Orchard American Legion Auxiliary. Clarise enjoyed knitting, crocheting, playing cards, and doing crossword puzzles. She especially enjoyed watching her family grow up into adults.