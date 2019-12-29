Clarise Nicholson

December 26, 1924-December 26, 2019
OSAGE --- Clarise Mae Nicholson, age 95, of Osage, died Thursday, December 26, 2019, at Osage Rehabilitation and Health Care Center in Osage.
Cremation has taken place.
Memorial services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, December 31, 2019, at the First Congregational Church, U.C.C. in Orchard with Pastor Jan Tjaden officiating. Inurnment will be at Liberty Cemetery at Little Cedar, Iowa. Following services, there will be a time for a light lunch and to greet the family at the church.
Clarise was born December 26, 1924, at Osage, Iowa, the daughter of Robert and Mabel (Woodiwiss) Brown. She graduated from Little Cedar High School in 1944. On June 14, 1944, Clarice married Earl Gosselin in Osage.
Earl was killed in November of 1945 while stationed in Korea during World War II. After Earl's death, Clarise became friends with her close neighbor, Paul Nicholson; they were married on June 16, 1946 in New Hampton. In earlier years, she worked at the bakery in Osage. For several years, Clarise published the Orchard Chit-Chat and served on the Orchard Election Board. She was a member of the Orchard First Congregational Church, U.C.C. and the Orchard American Legion Auxiliary. Clarise enjoyed knitting, crocheting, playing cards, and doing crossword puzzles. She especially enjoyed watching her family grow up into adults.
Clarise is survived by her children, Allen Gosselin of Stillwater, Minnesota, Michael (Susan) Nicholson of Osage, and Theresa Martin of Osage; seven grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; and sister, Helen Schultz of Grand Junction, Colorado.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husbands, Earl Gosselin in 1945, and Paul Nicholson in 2011; great-grandson, Cody Martin; great-granddaughter, Anna Kleckner; son-in-law, Steven Martin; brother, Robert Dale Brown; and two infant siblings.
Champion-Bucheit Funeral Home (641) 732-3706; www.champion-bucheitfuneralhome.com
