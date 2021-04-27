Clarine Mae “Clare” Snyder

Clare had several loves in her life, besides Don and family. As indicated, sewing and mending clothes, keeping a clean and orderly house, baking (esp bread making), music, and gardening.

Clare was especially proud of her roses in Forest City at East B Street, as well as the back gardens. While not a beer drinker herself, she did aid many a garden slug into addiction (and heaven) who attempted to haven in her hosta beds.

Clearly mom's fixin ability was employed in her baking interests. As kneading bread not only burned calories, it kept arms toned, while leaching any pent up parenting challenges. Of the many delicious bread varieties that Clare baked, rye, wheat, white, pumpernickel, sour dough the family enjoyed English Muffin the most, as it was best for toast!

She loved her heavenly Father. Early childhood struggles and disappointments led Clare to draw more and more heavily on Father God. Since childhood, she had always connected with God, not as a Supreme Being, but rather, as Abba Father, or Daddy. He cherished this role in Clare's life, making a garden of her heart, filling her with His rich treasures of loving kindness, gentleness, grace, and several more jeweled blossoms.