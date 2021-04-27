Clarine Mae “Clare” Snyder
May 3rd, 1937-April 15, 2021
FOREST CITY - Clarine Mae “Clare” Snyder, 83 of Forest City passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 15, 2021 at the Good Samaritan Center in Forest City surrounded by her family.
Celebration of Life services will be held at 2:00 P.M., Monday, April 19, 2021 at the First Baptist Church in Forest City with Pastor Doug Snyder officiating.
A gathering of friends and family will be held one hour prior to services on Monday at the church.
“Get rid of all bitterness, rage, anger, harsh words, and slander as well as all types of evil behavior. Instead, be kind to each other, tenderhearted, forgiving one another, just as God through Christ has forgiven you.” Ephesians 4:31-32
This verse was adopted by Clarine Mae Boheim, born on May 3rd, 1937 in Beresford, South Dakota to Earl and Ida (Lykken) Boheim. The family lived in the apartment above Sparky's Garage, an auto repair shop and Oldsmobile dealership that Earl owned and operated. It was in that apartment that Clare was born, joining Annabelle, her 6-year-old sister.
From her father, Earl, Clare was gifted with a natural aptitude for fixing things. This ability would be one formative strength throughout her life. Another formative event happened when Clare was 2 years old. Pneumonia took her father unexpectedly at 39. Mother Ida, Ann and Clare, were thrust into an unknown and altered future, a trauma which also played significantly into Clare's young life.
Clare's half brother, Kenny, was born to Ida and Fred Bircher, after they married. Fred had purchased, and serviced, Sparky's garage, following Earl's passing.
These two forces - fixability and fatherless wound - were instrumental in shaping Clare spiritual life. The open wound was an invitation for Father God to come and work on her broken heart. This heaviness of heart was evidenced in her early weight gain. However, by her senior year in high school, Clare had applied her fixability to fitness and was named Newell-Fonda Homecoming Queen.
With eyes on this beauty queen for some time, Clare had caught Don's attention. And the high school sweethearts, married early into their ISU college career on Jun 24th, 1955.
A few months into her Sophmore semester, Clare left school. Placing her Home Economics degree on hold, the young marrieds prepared for motherhood. Their first character building child, Jo Lynn, was born 13 months after their wedding. News of the pregnancy initially sent the future father-banker into a financial spiral. Again, mom “fixed” the situation with abiding faith in Father God.
After graduating ISU, angel puff (and nearly the favorite) Lisa Mae was born in 1959 in Grinnell, IA. Don worked as a bank examiner for 3 years. Next, they moved to Jefferson, IA, where he worked at Jefferson State Bank with Brenton Banks System. It was in Jefferson, under the delightful daily sound of Mahanay Tower, where their boot strappin pistol shootin son, Doug was born. Soon there would be more mending and fixin for Clare. (Who needs a H.E. degree?)
Clare had several loves in her life, besides Don and family. As indicated, sewing and mending clothes, keeping a clean and orderly house, baking (esp bread making), music, and gardening.
Clare was especially proud of her roses in Forest City at East B Street, as well as the back gardens. While not a beer drinker herself, she did aid many a garden slug into addiction (and heaven) who attempted to haven in her hosta beds.
Clearly mom's fixin ability was employed in her baking interests. As kneading bread not only burned calories, it kept arms toned, while leaching any pent up parenting challenges. Of the many delicious bread varieties that Clare baked, rye, wheat, white, pumpernickel, sour dough the family enjoyed English Muffin the most, as it was best for toast!
She loved her heavenly Father. Early childhood struggles and disappointments led Clare to draw more and more heavily on Father God. Since childhood, she had always connected with God, not as a Supreme Being, but rather, as Abba Father, or Daddy. He cherished this role in Clare's life, making a garden of her heart, filling her with His rich treasures of loving kindness, gentleness, grace, and several more jeweled blossoms.
Music also played an important role in Clare's life. She loved singing hymns, such as, “In My Heart There Rings A Melody” and “Heaven Came Down And Glory Filled My Soul” with the FBC Ladies Trio, Mary Jo Boman and Charlotte Fredrickson, accompanied by Carol Tweeten, Sr. She and Don also enjoyed singing at area churches and events with “The 7 Free,” consisting of Gerald & Mary Jo, Jim & Lorraine Amelsberg, Charlotte, and Don & Clare. She taught her kids to sing and pray during nightly back rubs and answering song requests.
Clare loved encouraging and serving others. She mentored many a young mom and troubled marriages. PEO and bridge also played part in her activities in Forest City.
Upon first meeting, you were easily and quickly drawn to Clare. She is most often described as “The most gracious, kind, and loving person I have ever met.” These qualities, born out of sorrow and suffering, were forged indelibly into her life by the hand of her heavenly Father, polished into brilliance by countless hours in prayer, reading scripture, singing hymns, and sharing faith in the Father with anyone willing to listen.
Clare developed Parkinson's 12 years ago. Fighting a gracious battle, she succumbed into the arms of her Father, April 15, 2021, at Good Samaritan Nursing Home In Forest City, IA. A beautiful life. A beautiful wife and mother. She continues to leave her gentle imprint on all who had the privilege of knowing her.
Those living who carry on her legacy are husband, Don, children Jo Lynn (David Heyden), Lisa (Rob Strauser), & Doug (Beth), grandchildren; Jo Lynn's kids Taryn (Doug Epping) with little Henry and Meadow, McKinzie (Eric Ceballos), with Ezra, Dominic, Ethan, Lisa's kids Linden Olberg & Jordan Olberg, and Doug's kids Ben (Rachel) with Vivian & Jocelyn, Matt (Bethany) with Adiline, Rachel (Jackson Traeger), Sam, and Andrew.
You can contact the family with on-line condolences at: www.schottfuneralhomes.com, 641-585-2685
