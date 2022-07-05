Clarine I. Steffensen

Clarine I. Steffensen, age 100, of Lake Mills, died on Sunday, June 26, 2022 at her home.

A funeral service will be held at 10:30 AM, Tuesday, July 5, at Salem Lutheran Church, 401 S Lake St, Lake Mills, with Pastor Joel Guttormson and Pastor Melinda McCluskey officiating.

Burial will be in Salem Memorial Cemetery.

Visitation for will be Sunday, July 3, 4:00 to 6:00 PM at Schott Funeral Homes-Mittelstadt Chapel, 902 E Main St in Lake Mills, and from 9:30-10:30 AM at church on Tuesday.