November 23, 1933 - February 19, 2020

Mason City – Clarice Margaret Cannon, 86, of Mason City, died Wednesday, February 19, 2020, at her home.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be 1:30 p.m. Monday, February 24, 2020, at Epiphany Parish St. Joseph Catholic Church, 302 5th St. SE, Mason City, with Rev. Josh Link, celebrant. Burial will be at Rock Falls Cemetery.

Visitation will be one hour prior to the mass at the church.

In lieu of customary remembrances, Clarice's family suggests memorial contributions to a charity of one's choice.

Clarice was born November 23, 1933, the daughter of Clemence and Ruth (Calvert) Gorkowski in Rock Falls. She married Earl Cannon on July 8, 1951, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Manly. He preceded her in death on March 2, 1993.

Clarice grew up and attended school in Rock Falls. She, along with Earl, owned and operated Earl Cannon Trucking for many years in Hanford, IA.

Growing up on a farm, Clarice always had a love for animals throughout her life. She enjoyed traveling, reading, watching game shows, completing puzzles and playing cards. Most of all, she loved spending time with her family; especially her grandchildren.

Clarice is survived by three daughters, Diane (Jim) Trimble of Iowa City, Kay (Ken) Ostmo of Tulsa, OK and Bev (David) Cannon-Ostmo of San Antonio, TX; seven grandchildren, Alan Cannon, Andrew Cannon, Alicia Trimble, John Trimble, Sarah Hsiao, Kevin Reineking and Abby Ostmo; and four great-grandchildren, Sam, Ruby, Kameron and Kaden.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Earl; son, Michael; and brother, Roland Gorkowski.

Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St. NE, Mason City. 641-423-2372. ColonialChapels.com.

