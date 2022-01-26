Clarence Mayo

MANLY-Clarence Mayo, 67, of Manly, IA, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, January 23, 2022 at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center, Mason City, IA.

A Celebration of Life will be held 1:00pm, Saturday, April 16, 2022 at Bride Colonial Chapel, 110 Spring St, Manly, IA. Inurnment will take place in Manly Cemetery.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the Celebration from 12:00pm to 1:00pm at Bride Colonial Chapel.

Family kindly asks that memorials be sent to the address of 836 14th SE St, Mason City, IA 50401.

