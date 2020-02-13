Clarence Gordon Hildebrand

August 20, 1932 - February 9, 2020

Belmond, IA - Clarence Gordon Hildebrand, 87, of Belmond, IA, died, Sunday, February 9, 2020, at the Rehabilitation Center of Belmond, Iowa. Visitation will be at Andrews Funeral Home in Belmond on Friday, February 14th from 5-7 PM and will continue one hour prior the funeral service Saturday at the church. Funeral services will be held at the United Church of Christ in Belmond on Saturday, February 15th, at 10:30 AM. Pastor David Boogerd will be officiating. Burial will be in the Belmond Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please direct memorials to Kindred Hospice or the Belmond-Klemme Scholarship Fund.

Gordon was born August 20, 1932 in Belmond to Clarence and Mary (Brown) Hildebrand. He was raised in Belmond and graduated from Belmond High School in 1950. Gordon married Nannette Nelson in 1955 in Nannette's hometown of Mediapolis and made their home in Belmond. The couple had two children Donna and David.