July 17, 1922-January 26, 2020
OSAGE -- Clarence Ginder, age 97, of Osage, died Sunday, January 26, 2020, at Osage Rehabilitation and Health Care Center in Osage.
Due to government regulations regarding the coronavirus, there will be no services at his time, A Memorial Mass for Clarence and Ruth will take place at the time of Ruth's passing.
Clarence was born on July 17, 1922, on the family farm southwest of Osage, the son of Peter and Rose (Hemann) Ginder. He graduated from eighth grade at the parochial school in Meyer in 1937. Clarence served for two years in the Civilian Conservation Corps in Decorah, from there he spent 38 months in World war II in the U.S. Air Force. On August 19, 1972, he married Ruth (Linda) Weldin at Sacred Heart Church in Osage. He worked for Oliver Tractor in Charles City, did construction for various contractors, and worked for Kensett Homes for the 13 years prior to his retirement. Clarence was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus. He was a member of Osage V.F.W. Post 7920 and Osage American Legion Post 278 for over 60 years. Clarence enjoyed woodworking, gardening, reading, playing “500”, dominoes, and cribbage.
Clarence is survived by his wife, Ruth Ginder of Osage; his step-son, Larry (Lynn) Weldin of Anderson, South Carolina; his step-daughter, Linda (Roland) Dufresne of Orange Park, Florida; eleven step-grandchildren; 14 step-great-grandchildren; brothers and sisters, Roger Ginder of Osage, Paul Ginder of Madison Lake, Minnesota, Marie Donner of Osage, Sister Edna Ginder of Dubuque and Vernon Ginder of Austin, Minnesota; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Richard Ginder; sisters-in-law, Marian, Jeanne, Angela, Sylvia, and Marcella Ginder; brother-in-law, Robert Donner nephews, Jerome Ginder and Mark (Debbie) Ginder; and nieces, JoAnn Ginder Rice and Mary Wherry.
