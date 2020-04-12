GREENE -- Funeral Services for Clarence Edward Brinkman, 88 of Greene, will be broadcast live on YouTube 11:00 a.m., Monday, April 13, 2020, from Retz Funeral Home in Greene. Instructions for viewing may be found on our web page. Burial will be in the Rose Hill Cemetery, Greene. To pay your respects to Clarence, you are invited to join the family in the procession to the cemetery (approx. 11:35). We ask that everyone remain in their vehicles.
Clarence was born November 4, 1931, in Dayton Township, Butler County, Iowa the son of Fred and Isabel (Hoffert) Brinkman and passed away at the Valley View Care Center in Greene on April 9, 2020 after a 7 year struggle with Alzheimer's. Clarence graduated from Greene High School in 1949.
Clarence was united in marriage to Violet Luchtenburg on May 18, 1951 at St. Peter Lutheran Church in Greene, Iowa. The couple was blessed with 7 children, numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.
Clarence was a life-long farmer, and was very much involved in area agriculture as a board member of Greene COOP Elevator, COOP Creamery of Cresco and Greene, ASCS in Allison, and served as a Township Trustee. Clarence had various part-time jobs in his early years including the lumber yard in Greene, helping pour concrete and building grain bins, running a mobile corn sheller, and helped a neighbor with custom windrowing and combining oats.
Clarence was a devoted husband, father, great grandfather, and great-great grandfather. He never saw a baby that he didn't want to take into his arms immediately to bottle feed. Clarence loved to tell jokes and stories, and was fond of saying, “Have I ever been wrong?” He liked spending time in the woods, cutting wood, starting fires, hunting, and taking fishing trips with “the boys” to Canada, Brushy Creek, and other places. He also loved a good box of chocolates and would share, but you could only have one.
Clarence is survived by his wife Violet; Children: Margorie Hanson, Nora Springs; David Brinkman, Greene; Dallas Brinkman, Webster City; Julie (Wendell) Leavens, Greene; Chris (Shirley) Brinkman, Manly; and Matthew Brinkman, Greene; Son-in-law, Keith Williams, St. Ansgar; Siblings: Darrel (Letha) Brinkman, Kenneth (Beverly) Brinkman, Catherine (Joseph) Huber, Esther Bose; Sisters-in-law: Lorraine Brinkman, Vi Wagner, Viola Luchtenburg; Brother-in-law, Harold Luchtenburg; many nieces, nephews, and friends.
Clarence was preceded in death by his daughter, Barbara Williams; Daughter-in-law, Dixie Brinkman; Son-in-law, Donald Hanson; Great Grandson, Karson Ott; his parents; Brother, Ray Brinkman; Sisters: Ruth Duncan, Irene Sartori, and Carol Ritchie.
Memorials may be directed to the family at P.O .Box 219, Greene, Iowa 50636.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Retz Funeral Home, 519 N. First St. Greene, Iowa. 641-823-4457 www.retzfh.com
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.