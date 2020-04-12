Clarence Edward Brinkman

Clarence was a devoted husband, father, great grandfather, and great-great grandfather. He never saw a baby that he didn't want to take into his arms immediately to bottle feed. Clarence loved to tell jokes and stories, and was fond of saying, “Have I ever been wrong?” He liked spending time in the woods, cutting wood, starting fires, hunting, and taking fishing trips with “the boys” to Canada, Brushy Creek, and other places. He also loved a good box of chocolates and would share, but you could only have one.