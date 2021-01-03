Clarence C. Hrubes

Clarence Cletus Hrubes, Son of Jilji and Rose (Hejlik) Hrubes, was born August 4, 1929 on the family farm south of Duncan. He attended country school in Liberty Township up to the eighth grade. After graduation he stayed home to help his parents with farming and also worked for relatives and neighbors. On January 18, 1952 Clarence was drafted into the US Army. He was part of the Third Armored Division and was stationed in Fort Knox Kentucky where he was a supply clerk. On June 28, 1955 he married the love of his life Joan Lemke at the St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Duncan. They made their home on the family farm south of Duncan where they raised their family. Clarence continued farming and in 1956 got into the cattle business. He was well known in the area and surrounding states for his clean red and white cattle truck with Hrubes written across the top. From 1953 to 1960 he also played in the family band known as Ray's Accordion Band with his five brothers and one sister. In 1987 he got into the used car business and gained a wide reputation as specializing in Buicks. During September of 1997 they moved from the farm to Garner. Joys of his life included spending time with family and friends, trips to the casinos, socializing, dancing and listening to old time music. Clarence also enjoyed detailing his vehicles.