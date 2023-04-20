Clara V. Eisenmann

April 16, 2023

FOREST CITY-Clara V. Eisenmann, age 90 of Forest City, IA passed away on Sunday, April 16, 2023, at the Good Samaritan Center in Forest City.

Funeral Services will be held 10:00 a.m., Saturday April 22, 2023, at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 246 South Clark St., Forest City, Iowa with Pastor Zech Anderson officiating.

A public visitation for Clara will be held 4:00–7:00 p.m., Friday, April 21, 2023, at Schott Funeral Home, 505 North Clark St. Forest City, IA and also 1 hour prior to the service time at the church on Saturday.

Burial will be held in Bingham Township Cemetery in Woden, Iowa.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Forest City Good Samaritan Center (bird fund) and Immanuel Lutheran Church, children's education fund.