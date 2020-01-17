Clara Marie (Hinz) Richardson
November 18, 1932 - January 10, 2020

Forest City, Iowa – Clara Marie (Hinz) Richardson, 87, passed away on January 10, 2020 at the MercyOne Hospice Inpatient Unit in Mason City, Iowa.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Herbert and Wilhelmine (Wagner) Hinz; infant sister, her infant granddaughter and her loving husband, Delbert Richardson.

She is survived by her five children, Greg (Glenda) Richardson, Joni (Dennis) Benson, Linda Richardson, Debbie (Bob) Steenson and Tom (Deb) Richardson, as well as several grandchildren and great-grandchildren, her sister and her brother.

There will be no formal visitation or services. A private family service will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are with Cataldo Schott Funeral Home in Forest City. 641-585-2685.

Online condolences for the family may be left at www.cataldoschottfh.com.

