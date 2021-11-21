Clara Belle Raymond

April 7, 1931-November 19, 2021

It is with deep sorrow that we announce the death of Clara Belle Raymond. She passed away peacefully on Friday, November 19, 2021 at the age of 90 from pancreatic cancer at Mitchell County Regional Health Center in Osage.

Funeral services will be held at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, November 23, 2021, at Grace United Methodist Church in Floyd, Iowa. Burial will be in the Oakwood Cemetery at Floyd. Visitation will be from 1:00 to 1:30 Tuesday, November 23, 2021, at the Church.

Clara Belle was born April 7, 1931, in Floyd, Iowa, the daughter of Clyde and Florence (Thomas) Stevens. She attended Floyd schools. On November 16, 1945, she married Burrell George Raymond in Austin, Minnesota. They lived and raised their family in Floyd, moving to their farmstead in 1967. Clara Belle worked many years at the Osage Hospital before she retired. She was also a lifelong member of the Floyd Methodist church where was actively involved though out the years.

Clara Belle is survived by her daughter, Sherry (Jerry) Farrell of Hudson; her son, James (Judie) Raymond of Dike; grandchildren, Rodney Farrell (deceased), Jim (Brandy) Farrell, Steve (Lexie) Farrell, Jeanne (Dustin) Mentel, and Joanie (Chris) Miller; great-grandchildren, Jaelynn, Donavon, Valerie, Dallas, Moxcyn, Jeremiah, Lily and Brexten; and nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Burrell; her son, Russell; and grandson, Rodney Farrell

