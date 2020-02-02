Clair Edward Coyle

After a courageous battle with cancer, Clair Edward “Ed” Coyle, age 63, passed away in his home in Wasilla, Alaska on January 22, with his wife by his side. Ed was born in Mason City, Iowa on March 12, 1956. Ed served in the USAF. Ed moved to Northern CA in 1979 where he met his wife DeEtt (Drege). For the last twenty years, Ed and DeEtt have made their home in Alaska. In 1997, Ed and his brother Pat started their sawmill business, C & B Timber of Alaska. Those fortunate enough to have him in their lives know that he was one of a kind and he will be deeply missed. He was preceded in death by his parents Dean and Audrey Coyle, sister Penny, and brother Pat. Ed is survived by his loving wife of 35 years DeEtt Coyle, two sisters Chris and Connie of Iowa, and many precious family members. He will forever be in the hearts of family and longtime friends. A Celebration of Life will be held on February 29th, at 1:00pm at VFW Post 9365.