Chuck Nolte

April 14, 1937-November 23, 2022

SHEFFIELD-Chuck Nolte, 85, of Sheffield, passed away Wednesday, November 23, 2022, at the Sheffield Care Center.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, December 3, 2022, at Zion St. John Lutheran Church in Sheffield, with a memorial visitation being held prior to the service from 9:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., at the church. Counsell Woodley Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Sheffield is caring for Chuck and his family.

Charles D. “Chuck” Nolte was born on April 14, 1937, in Franklin County, Iowa, to Leon and Ida (Schroeder) Nolte. He graduated from Sheffield High School and attended Ellsworth Community College. Chuck was united in marriage to Judith L. “Judy” Crecelius on June 21, 1957, in Iowa Falls. To this union three daughters were born: Lynn, Lori and Christie.

Chuck enlisted in the National Guard and served in the Marine Corps from 1957 to 1959. He played basketball for the Marines, and was trained as a military police officer during the off-season.

Chuck worked several jobs throughout his life, but his last job was working for the Mason City School District as an assistant director of building and grounds. He was a member of Zion St. John Lutheran Church in Sheffield, the Sheffield Lions Club and the American Legion Harlow Ray Massee Post 277 in Sheffield.

Chuck loved the outdoors and all sports. Throughout his life he enjoyed fishing, hunting, and taking care of their lawn and gardens. Younger in life he enjoyed playing sports including, basketball, softball and golfing with Judy, as well as attending various sporting events. His favorite teams were the Chicago Cubs, Minnesota Vikings and the Iowa State Cyclones.

Chuck is survived by his wife of sixty-five years, Judy Nolte of Sheffield; daughter, Lynn Nolte of Ames; daughter, Lori Nolte of West Lafayette, Indiana; daughter, Christie Moore of Belmond; grandson, Nick Dolan of Steamboat Springs, Colorado; grandson, Luke (Mary) Dolan of Cincinnati, Ohio; grandson, Sam Dolan (Molly) of Marion; great-grandsons Charlie and Jacob Dolan; sister, Betty Hummel; sister, Anita (Don) Geer; brother, Bill Nolte; sister, Vicki (Russ) Anderson; along with numerous nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Leon and Ida; brother, David; sisters, Helen Denker and Patty Nolte.

Memorial contributions may be sent to Zion St. John Lutheran Church or to MercyOne North Iowa Hospice in memory of Chuck Nolte.