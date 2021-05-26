Chrystal Jeanne (Pike) Braun

Chrystal worked as a library aide in the Grafton Junior High School for 8 years. She enjoyed bowling in a league for many years, loved working in her flower bed, baking and entertaining in her home. In retirement, Chrystal enjoyed helping in the office at Braun Industries in Grafton for many years. But what she most enjoyed was having her grandchildren and great-grandchildren near her, as well as her children, who were very close and dear to her. Chrystal and Everett loved attending all the ball games, concerts, and dance recitals of their grandchildren over the years, especially spending time with them at the Worth County Fair each summer. Chrystal enjoyed helping with whatever was needed on the family farm, especially the baby animals, and was known in the area for her made-from-scratch hearty meals, pies and desserts.