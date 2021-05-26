Chrystal Jeanne (Pike) Braun
September 27, 1927-May 19, 2021
GRAFTON-Chrystal Jeanne (Pike) Braun, 93, of rural Grafton was called to eternal rest on Wednesday, May 19, 2021 at Manly Specialty Care. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 pm on Saturday, May 29th at Emmanuel Lutheran Church, Grafton, with Pastor Solveig A. H. Zamzow officiating. Visitation will be held starting at 12:30pm with a luncheon following burial. According to Chrystal's wishes she has been cremated and burial will be at the Grafton Cemetery.
Chrystal was born September 27, 1927 in Otranto Township, Mitchell County, the youngest of 12 children of Edwin and Mary (Johnson) Pike. She was baptized, confirmed (April 18, 1943) and married by Rev. Olaf A. Langehough at First Lutheran Church in St. Ansgar. Chrystal attended all 12 years of school at St. Ansgar Schools and graduated in 1945 as co-salutatorian of her class. She worked as a telephone operator, working at the Variety Store and Brooks Café & Bakery in St. Ansgar. On December 23, 1945 Chrystal married Everett Arthur Braun at First Lutheran Church in St. Ansgar, and he was her loving husband for 69 ½ years. They lived on the same farm Northwest of Grafton all their married life, with Chrystal living there a total of 76 years.
Chrystal was very active at Emmanuel Lutheran Church with the ALCW, serving on the Executive Board for 4 years, Circle President many years, on the Altar Guild for 5 years and Sunday School teacher for 8 years. She helped with the newsletters and bulletins for over 20 years, starting in 1990.
Chrystal worked as a library aide in the Grafton Junior High School for 8 years. She enjoyed bowling in a league for many years, loved working in her flower bed, baking and entertaining in her home. In retirement, Chrystal enjoyed helping in the office at Braun Industries in Grafton for many years. But what she most enjoyed was having her grandchildren and great-grandchildren near her, as well as her children, who were very close and dear to her. Chrystal and Everett loved attending all the ball games, concerts, and dance recitals of their grandchildren over the years, especially spending time with them at the Worth County Fair each summer. Chrystal enjoyed helping with whatever was needed on the family farm, especially the baby animals, and was known in the area for her made-from-scratch hearty meals, pies and desserts.
Left to cherish the memory of Chrystal's life are her three sons and a daughter, and their families: Keith and wife, Sue (Wagner), of Northwood; Steven and wife, Joan (Wilder), of St. Ansgar; Rita and husband, Richard Bebler, of Mankato, MN; Christopher and wife, Teresa (Hanson), of Grafton. She is also survived by 12 grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren. Chrystal was preceded in death by Everett in 2015, her parents, and 11 brothers and sisters.
Memorials will be divided amongst some of her favorite charities.
Schroeder & Sites Funeral Home, Northwood, 641-324-1121, www.schroederfuneralhomes.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.