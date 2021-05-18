Christopher L. Box
March 25, 1971-May 15, 2021
MASON CITY-Christopher L. Box, age 50, of Mason City, IA, a native of Rowan, IA, and 1989 graduate of Belmond High School died unexpectedly on Saturday, May 15, 2021, at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center, Mason City, IA. Public funeral services will be held at 2 PM, Wednesday, May 19, 2021, at the United Church of Rowan. Pastor Nancy Hofmeister will be officiating. Interment will be in the Graceland Cemetery near Rowan, IA. Public visitation will be Tuesday from 6-8 PM at the Andrews Funeral Home, 516 1st St. S.E, Belmond, and will continue one hour prior to the funeral services at church Wednesday. Memorials are suggested to the family, or to the donor's choice,
Christopher Box, the son of Glenn and Vicki Box, was born March 25, 1971, at Belmond, Iowa. He grew up in Rowan, IA and was active in the Cub Scouts in his youth. He was shy and reserved in nature. In earlier years he loved to spend times with his two Siamese Cats Tiny and Sam. If you saw Chris, they were most certainly nearby. He enjoyed riding his Go Cart his grandparents bought for him and his dad Glenn was always their to make sure it was running properly Chris was confirmed in 1986. He and his folks had taken various vacations to Leech Lake, MN, the Black Hills, South Dakota, Estes Park CO, where a favorite destination being a dude ranch, and to Wisconsin. Chris attended Belmond Community Schools and graduated from Belmond High School. He then continued his education in the computer technology and repair programs at DMACC in Ankeny.
Following DMACC was employed with Winnebago Industries, Forest City, later with AMPI, Mason City, and he then joined the workforce of Conway Trucking, now known as XPO Logistics, Inc. in Clear Lake, where he was a forklift operator and dock supervisor for many years. He loved to operate and was very proficient in his skills and had been recognized as "Safety Employee of the Month". He was known for his dedication and work ethic and could be counted on by his employers that he would always be there to fulfill his roles.
Christopher loved to share his life with his life companion of more than 25 years Diane Bock. The two had met playing darts in 1996. The two enjoyed their life journeys with one another and were a great team. They enjoyed their cats Tober and Little Smokey. Chris and Diane had done some traveling to see family and had been to Wyoming. He was a man who would do most anything to help others. Over the years he took Diane to many medical appointments, he was his family's personal "I.T. Computer Tech", always taking care of their computers. Chris loved pretty much anything that involved computers and gaming. He spent a great deal of time playing the latest computer games such as Tron, Warcraft, and Wars of Battleship, and others online. He loved to play Slot-O-Mania. Over the years favorite past times also included playing Chess and Battleship with is father and many other board games. Chris was fond of music of the 80's & 90's and classic rock, especially bands such as ACDC, Metallica, and of course Queen, a band he and his parents shared with one another. He loved science fiction movies and television series such as Indian Jones, Heartland, Star Wars, Star Trek NCIS, and all kinds of action and adventure. Chris shared a mutual love for the Chicago Bears with his parents and had been a Nascar fan over the years. Chris enjoyed times with his nieces and nephew and their families as well as with Diane's family.
He will be remembered as a man with a gentle and reserved demeanor, who would do anything for others, who lived a simple life and appreciated others. All who knew him will recall that subtle smile that almost graced his face.
His memory will be carried forward in the hearts and minds of his parents, Glenn and Vicki Box, Rowan, IA, his companion Diane Bock, Mason City, IA, his aunts, uncles, cousins and their families: Kathy Box, Des Moines, IA, Sheryl (Dave) Berkhoven, Pella, IA, Sue (Don) Mourlam, Belmond, IA, and their kids, Bob (Anne) Mourlam, Cedar Rapids, IA and their children Max and Sam; Jennifer Kiepke and companion David Fenton of Garner, IA,, and children Faith and Grace, Dan (Katie) Mourlam of Vermillion, South Dakota, and children Henry, Nora and Violet, Marilyn Suntken and son Scott of Belmond, IA; and adopted extended family members on Diane's side; Tom Bock, Linda Lunning, and Debbie Bock, all of Mason City.
Chris was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents Marvin and Ellen Suntken, paternal grandparents Edwin and Marvel Box, uncle Larry Suntken, aunt Bobbi Jo Tulare, and other family and extended family members including: Marvin and Chloe Smith, Mark Bock, and Jeanne Pruitt.
Andrews Funeral Home, Belmond, IA. www.andrewsfuneralhomeandfloral.com 641-444-4474.
