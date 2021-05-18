Christopher L. Box

Following DMACC was employed with Winnebago Industries, Forest City, later with AMPI, Mason City, and he then joined the workforce of Conway Trucking, now known as XPO Logistics, Inc. in Clear Lake, where he was a forklift operator and dock supervisor for many years. He loved to operate and was very proficient in his skills and had been recognized as "Safety Employee of the Month". He was known for his dedication and work ethic and could be counted on by his employers that he would always be there to fulfill his roles.

Christopher loved to share his life with his life companion of more than 25 years Diane Bock. The two had met playing darts in 1996. The two enjoyed their life journeys with one another and were a great team. They enjoyed their cats Tober and Little Smokey. Chris and Diane had done some traveling to see family and had been to Wyoming. He was a man who would do most anything to help others. Over the years he took Diane to many medical appointments, he was his family's personal "I.T. Computer Tech", always taking care of their computers. Chris loved pretty much anything that involved computers and gaming. He spent a great deal of time playing the latest computer games such as Tron, Warcraft, and Wars of Battleship, and others online. He loved to play Slot-O-Mania. Over the years favorite past times also included playing Chess and Battleship with is father and many other board games. Chris was fond of music of the 80's & 90's and classic rock, especially bands such as ACDC, Metallica, and of course Queen, a band he and his parents shared with one another. He loved science fiction movies and television series such as Indian Jones, Heartland, Star Wars, Star Trek NCIS, and all kinds of action and adventure. Chris shared a mutual love for the Chicago Bears with his parents and had been a Nascar fan over the years. Chris enjoyed times with his nieces and nephew and their families as well as with Diane's family.