Christopher Todd Tusler, the son of Wade Tusler and Linda (Street) Dishman, was born on November 19, 1969, in Forest City, Iowa. He attended Osage High School. Chris was united in marriage to Jennifer Brady and to this union two daughters were born: Tiffany and Taylor. The couple later divorced. Chris was a jack of all trades and a very hard worker. He did everything from farm work to factories. Most recently he was employed with BS & Stuff in Nashua. Chris enjoyed camping, floating on the river, and playing games on his computer. He also enjoyed tinkering, working on cars, and riding his motorcycle. He loved spoiling his dog and grandchildren.