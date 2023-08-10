Christopher "Chris" Tusler

November 19, 1969 - August 6, 2023

CHARLES CITY - Christopher "Chris" Tusler, 53, of Charles City, passed away Sunday, August 6, 2023.

A gathering of family and friends will be held from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 12, 2023, at Hauser Weishaar Funeral Home in Charles City.

Christopher Todd Tusler, the son of Wade Tusler and Linda (Street) Dishman, was born on November 19, 1969, in Forest City, Iowa. He attended Osage High School. Chris was united in marriage to Jennifer Brady and to this union two daughters were born: Tiffany and Taylor. The couple later divorced.

Chris was a jack of all trades and a very hard worker. He did everything from farm work to factories. Most recently he was employed with BS & Stuff in Nashua. Chris enjoyed camping, floating on the river, and playing games on his computer. He also enjoyed tinkering, working on cars, and riding his motorcycle. He loved spoiling his dog and grandchildren.

Living family members include his daughters: Tiffany (Brett Leach) Tusler of Charles City and Taylor Tusler of Fayette; grandchildren: Carter, Hughes, and Crayton Leach; significant other, Lora Caselton; father, Wade (Carolyn) Tusler; stepfather, Rodney Dishman; brothers: Steve (Pam) Tusler, Jeff (Kelly) Tusler, and Nathan (Jennifer) Dishman; many nieces and nephews; and his beloved dog, Harley Dee.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Linda Dishman; and grandmother, Arlene Balsley.

Hauser Weishaar Funeral Home, (641) 228-2323, 1205 South Main Street, Charles City, Iowa 50616 is in charge of local arrangements. Online condolences may be left on the Tribute Wall for the family at www.hauserfh.com.