Christine R. Atwell

August 14, 1968-May 21, 2022

GARNER-Christine R. Atwell, 53, of Garner passed away Saturday, May 21, 2022, at MercyOne North Iowa Hospice Unit in Mason City

Funeral services will be held 10:30 a.m., Friday, May 27, 2022, at The Dock, 500 Main Ave., Clear Lake with Rev. Jason Miller officiating. Burial will be at Concord Township Cemetery in Garner.

Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m., Thursday at The Dock in Clear Lake. Cataldo Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. www.cataldofuneralhome.com