Christina V. Smith

Christina and her husband resided in Belmond, IA. During the early part of their 30 year marriage she worked at Cattleman's, PSI, and Eaton Corp. In 2006 Christina obtained an associate of applied science degree from Kaplan College. She then pursued various employments which included the insurance, legal, medical, and background screening fields.

Christina loved traveling, fashion, music, and the arts. New York City, San Francisco, and Orlando were among many of her favorite destinations. Paris, France was definitely on her ‘to do' list. She attended numerous Broadway plays and could navigate the New York City subway system handily! She enjoyed going to various concerts, anything from local artists to large stage performances. She also loved cruising the Bahamas and the Caribbean, having fun on the various island excursions. On one cruise she enjoyed skirting a hurricane, admiring the 15' waves crashing against the ship! Christina also enjoyed shopping for clothes, shoes, purses and jewelry, she definitely had a style and fashion sense.

Christina was a large personality who knew how to love and live life! She loved adventures, challenges, and trying new activities. Christina was not afraid to express herself, she was a fierce advocate of her faith, family, and close friends!

Christina's life and memories will be carried forward in the hearts and minds of her husband Gerald Smith, Belmond, IA; her two children Andreas and Abigail Smith, both at home with their father in Belmond; her parents Vince and Cathy Miller, Belmond, IA; mother-in-law Linda Smith (Companion Dean Shepherd) , Belmond, IA, her brother, Brian Miller, Grays Lake, IL. and a niece Adrienne (Marshall) Larkin and their daughter Riley, Round Lake, IL. and niece Olivia Miller, Grays Lake, IL.; a brother Joshua (Tracy) Miller, Humboldt, IA and their children Elise, Jocelyn, and Nora Miller, all at home in Humboldt; sister Amanda (Travis) Krukow, Urbandale, IA, and their children Audrey, Lilly, and Gabriela Krukow, all at home in Urbandale; also numerous, aunts, uncles, cousins, and countless friends. Christina was preceded in death by grandparents Vincent F. and Pauline Miller, uncle Peter Ruiz, and grandmother Verona Ruiz. Andrews Funeral Home, Belmond, IA. www.andrewsfuneralhomeandfloral.com 641-444-4474.

