Chris and Anita Andersen

Anita Ann was born on April 25, 1945 in Iowa Falls to parents August and Virginia (Zerble) Hartwig. Anita attended schools in Hampton and Iowa Falls and enjoyed singing in the school choir.

Anita's parents managed the skating rink in Iowa Falls and fate brought them together one night after Anita needed a ride home from the rink. The two quickly became inseparable and on June 20, 1965 the two were wed at the United Methodist Church in Bradford.

After many moves within the United States Air Force, Cheezeburger and Anita settled in Hampton and Cheezeburger worked for Franklin County for twenty years until his first retirement. Following retirement Cheezeburger drove school bus for Hampton Dumont schools and Waldorf College.

Anita kept busy working for various retail jobs in Hampton, raising three young children and attending all their school events. The young family stayed active within the Faith Baptist Church in Hampton.

Following their children's high school graduations, Cheezeburger and Anita moved from Hampton to Coulter where they resided for 15 years. For many years they operated Old Library Antiques in Coulter and traveled the Midwest doing antique shows.