Chris Alan Templeton

April 30, 1961-August 15, 2022

CLEAR LAKE-Chris Alan Templeton, 61 of Clear Lake, Iowa, passed away on August 15, 2022.

Visitation with be held 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Thursday, August 18, 2022, at Ward Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 310 1st Ave. North, Clear Lake, Iowa 50428.

A funeral service for Chris will be held 10:00 a.m., Friday, August 19th , 2022, at Ward Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 310 1st Ave. North, Clear Lake, IA, with Mark Doebel officiating. Burial will be in the Clear Lake Cemetery, Clear Lake.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations are made to One Vision an organization the Templeton family feels strongly about.

Ward Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 310 1st Ave. North, Clear Lake, Iowa 50428. 641-357-2193 www.colonialchapels.com