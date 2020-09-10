× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Chloris V. Robinson

(1933-2020)

BELMOND - Chloris V. (Anderson) Robinson, 86 of Belmond passed away Saturday, September 5, 2020 at the Rehabilitation Center of Belmond.

Funeral services for Chloris Robinson will be held on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at 1:00 PM at the Belmond United Methodist Church, 1031 1st Street South East in Belmond, with Pastor Leila Blackburn officiating. Burial will take place at the Belmond Cemetery.

Visitation will be held prior to the funeral at the church on Saturday, beginning at 11:00 AM.

Chloris Verdelle (Anderson) Robinson was born December 31, 1933 in Webster City, Iowa to Myron and Velma (Dick) Anderson. She attended and graduated from Stanhope High School with the class of 1952, and went on to attend Iowa State Teachers College in Cedar Falls, completing that program in 1956.

Chloris taught biology and junior high science in Britt for 7 years. During that time, she met Donald G. Robinson of Britt. The couple were united in marriage on June 10, 1962 at the Stanhope Christian Church. They continued to make their home in Britt for another year and a half before relocating to Belmond in November of 1963. The couple were blessed with 2 sons, Daniel and Rick.