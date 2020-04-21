× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Cheryl “Muggy” Sullivan

April 5, 1937 - April 17, 2020

Cheryl “Muggy” Sullivan, 83, of Charles City, passed away Friday, April 17, 2020 at the Faith Lutheran Home in Osage.

A private family service will take place at Hauser Weishaar Funeral Home with Pastor Roy Ott, Faith Lutheran Home Chaplain, officiating. Burial will be held at Riverside Cemetery in Charles City.

Cheryl Judith Dawson, the daughter of James S. and Ester (Loof) Dawson, was born on April 5, 1937 in Charles City. She graduated from Charles City High School in 1955. Cheryl was united in marriage to Virgil “Bud” Sullivan on April 16, 1957 in Austin, Minnesota. The couple lived in Mason City for a number of years and raised their family before moving to Manly. After Bud's passing in 2007, Cheryl moved back to Charles City. For the last year and a half she resided at the Faith Lutheran Home in Osage.

Cheryl worked in the Mason City School District as a para specializing in the care of handicapped children, retiring from Hoover School in Mason City. Cheryl enjoyed traveling, flower gardens, baking, playing UNO, and listing to country music. She loved to drink a cold beer and socialize with family and friends.