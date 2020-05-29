Cheryl L. Chase

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 433-0560 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

December 20, 1943 - May 25, 2020

MASON CITY – Cheryl Lee Chase, 76, of Mason City, died peacefully on Monday, May 25, 2020 at Minnesota Masonic Home in Bloomington, MN.

Cheryl was born on December 20, 1943 in Rochester, Minnesota, to parents Leland and Vera (Peterson) Osslund.

The family will be following CDC and state guidance on gatherings due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Visitation with public viewing will be held Friday, May 29, 3:00 to 6:00 pm at Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 - 3rd Street NE, Mason City.

A private graveside service and burial will be held on Saturday, May 30, 11:00 am, Memorial Park Cemetery, Mason City with Kevin Jones, Trinity Lutheran Church officiating.

Memorials may be left to the Cheryl Chase Memorial Fund.

Cheryl grew up in Mason City, attending Mason City schools and La James College of Hairstyling and Cosmetology. She was united in marriage to Michael Chase on August 20, 1965, to this union three daughters were born.