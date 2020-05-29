Cheryl L. Chase

December 20, 1943 - May 25, 2020
MASON CITY – Cheryl Lee Chase, 76, of Mason City, died peacefully on Monday, May 25, 2020 at Minnesota Masonic Home in Bloomington, MN.
Cheryl was born on December 20, 1943 in Rochester, Minnesota, to parents Leland and Vera (Peterson) Osslund.
The family will be following CDC and state guidance on gatherings due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Visitation with public viewing will be held Friday, May 29, 3:00 to 6:00 pm at Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 - 3rd Street NE, Mason City.
A private graveside service and burial will be held on Saturday, May 30, 11:00 am, Memorial Park Cemetery, Mason City with Kevin Jones, Trinity Lutheran Church officiating.
Memorials may be left to the Cheryl Chase Memorial Fund.
Cheryl grew up in Mason City, attending Mason City schools and La James College of Hairstyling and Cosmetology. She was united in marriage to Michael Chase on August 20, 1965, to this union three daughters were born.
After raising her children, Cheryl worked for MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center, retiring in 2014 after 25 years. Cheryl had a great sense of humor, infectious laugh and a genuine, kind heart. She loved spending time with family, especially her 10 grandchildren along with a host of wonderful friends. Her girls recall endless hours of playing board games & cards with them and especially looked forward to her big Sunday dinners, as she was an excellent cook.
Throughout her life, Cheryl was passionate about music, especially her love of Elvis. She enjoyed weekend getaways with dear friends, dancing, shopping, visiting family out of state and attending live music events.
Those left to cherish her memory are her children: Kim Schroeder (Brett) of Colgate, WI, Kellie Nelson of Mason City, Kristal Zeitz (Erich) of Minnetonka, MN; grandchildren, Jason, Brandon and Kaitlyn Kline; Brooke Fuchs; Kearin, Jordan, and Josh Nelson; Connor and Carson Fitzgerald; great-granddaughter, Arianna Kline; aunts, Phyllis Coyier, of Apple Valley, MN, Shirley Peterson, of LeClaire, IA and numerous cousins.
Cheryl will be remembered as a loving daughter, adoring mother and grandmother who will be greatly missed.
She was preceded in death by her beloved parents.
“Mother, you left us with beautiful memories, your love is still our guide, although we can no longer see you, you're always at our side.”
Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapels, 126 3rd Street NE, Mason City. 641-423-2372. Colonialchapels.com.
