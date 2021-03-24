Cheryl J. “Cherie” Stanley

December 26, 1946-March 12, 2021

MARSHALLTOWN-The contagious smile and positive attitude of Cheryl J. “Cherie” Stanley, 74, of Marshalltown, will be forever missed after her passing on March 12, 2021.

Funeral services for Cherie will take place on Monday, March 29 at 10:30 A.M. at the Mitchell Family Funeral Home with Reverend Tom Bower officiating. A visitation will be held Sunday, March 28 at 5:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. at the Mitchell Family Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be directed in Cherie's name to Iowa River Hospice. For additional questions or condolences, please visit www.mitchellfh.com or call 641-844-1234.

Born Cheryl Jean Mannens on December 26, 1946 in Mason City, Iowa, she was the daughter of Julius and Gwen (Hedden) Mannens. She was raised and educated in Mason City, graduating from Mason City High School in 1965. Cherie then entered St. Joseph Mercy School of Nursing in Mason City in September of 1965. Upon the closing of the school, she transferred to the Evangelical Hospital of Nursing in Marshalltown, Iowa, graduating in 1968.