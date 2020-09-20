× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Cheryl Etchen

(1951-2020)

MASON CITY - Cheryl Etchen, 68, of Mason City, unexpectedly passed away in her home. She went to meet her Lord and loved ones on September 13, 2020. A private family service was held.

Cherie was born in 1951 to Merle and LaVonne (Katter) Etchen in rural Clear Lake. She graduated from Clear Lake High School and received her BA from Iowa University where she was president of her sorority and graduated with a 4.0. During her career, Cherie worked for Shell Oil Company, World Auto Parts and Target.

Cherie enjoyed gardening, cooking and spending time with her family and cats. She especially loved traveling to Minneapolis throughout the year to relax with family and attend special events like the MN State Fair and Renaissance Festival. Cherie was a member of the St. James Lutheran Church.

Cherie is survived by her two sisters, Debbie (Mark Nelson) of San Diego, CA, and Laurie of Golden Valley, MN; her nephew, Jason (Lisa) Youngblood of San Antonio, TX; two great nieces, Kaitlyn and Mia; and many cousins. Cherie is also survived by her two special cats, Kitzie and Callie; and a niece-dog, Blondie.

Preceding Cherie in death were her parents, Merle (1982) and LaVonne (2019); and extended family members.

Memorials may be directed to Laurie Etchen at 1905 Flag Ave N, Golden Valley, MN 55427 or to the Humane Society of Northern Iowa. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com