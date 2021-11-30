Cheryl Ann Zrostlik

May 29, 1944-November 11, 2021

Cheryl Ann Zrostlik, age 77, longtime Forest City, IA resident, passed away on Thursday, November 11, 2021 at her home in Forest City. Funeral services were held on Monday, November 15 at St. James Catholic Church in Forest City, with burial at the St. James Catholic Cemetery.

Cheryl Ann (Savel) Zrostlik, the daughter of Frank & Anne (Rozum) Savel, was born May 29, 1944 in Chicago, IL. Along with her brother Allen, the family lived in Chicago until 1948, when they moved to the suburb of Berwyn, IL.

At age 9, Cheryl joined the children's classes at Sokol Berwyn, a Czech gymnastic organization. In her teens, she attended several Instructors Courses for apparatus coaching and calisthenics terminology. Following in her father's footsteps, she eventually became an instructor, and later served terms as Sokol Berwyn Women's Director and also the Central District Women's Director of the American Sokol Organization.

Music was always a part of the Savel household. Cheryl began piano lessons at an early age, and by 7th grade decided to study with a teacher who taught improvisations to the classic 50's music. All through high school and college, she was also a member of the school choirs & ensembles. During college, on a whim, she and a friend auditioned for the Chicago Park District Opera Guild and were accepted into the chorus, which was to perform Czech composer Smetana's Bartered Bride opera. The friends enjoyed this opportunity of a lifetime since they were also accompanied by the renowned Chicago Park District Symphony.

Cheryl graduated from Morton West High School and then attended Morton Jr. College. In 1964, she began her work career with Hollister-Stier Laboratory in Downers Grove, IL as an allergy lab technician and later became the Lab Supervisor.

On July 23, 1966, she was united in marriage to Vincent M. Zrostlik in Berwyn, IL. In 1972, the joy of their lives, daughter, Kathleen Marie, was born. The family lived in Elmhurst, IL until 1973 when they moved to Hampton, IA after purchasing Trico Lanes Bowling Center, which they operated for 2 ½ years.

In 1977, wanting a family life with more normal hours, the couple purchased a hardware, appliance & TV business and relocated to Forest City, IA. They owned Vince's Hardware & Appliance for 18 ½ years, retiring in 1995. The store included an extensive housewares inventory and became quite popular for Bridal Registries. After their retirement from the hardware business, Cheryl continued her work career. For 5 years, she worked at the Value Added Center and the next 5 years for White Transfer & Storage, both in Forest City. In 2006, wanting to be out with the public once again, she became a part-time card merchandiser for American Greetings.

While the family didn't have much free time to travel, they did take time off for an annual fishing trip. The first few years they fished in Minnesota, and later, Canada became their destination of choice. Wanting to show Kay other parts of the country instead of its tranquil lakes, the family made excursions to South Dakota and Florida and also to various summer celebrations. In more recent years, Cheryl enjoyed time spent with family members and friends and especially any time she could spend with her daughter.

In 1983, she began her hobby of calligraphy, creating many signs, posters, cards & certificates for family, friends, customers and church. She was also intrigued with the “Bob Ross” oil painting technique and loved creating colorful landscapes.

Being extremely proud of her pure Czech ancestry, Cheryl enjoyed the ethnic music and foods, and felt so blessed to marry into Vince's large family who were also of Czech descent. She dearly loved & cherished his family who, from “Day One” of their marriage, wrapped her in their arms and considered her as one of their own.

Cheryl maintained her membership in Sokol Spirit of the American Sokol Gymnastic Organization, also St. James Catholic Parish Family and the American Legion Auxiliary.

She is survived by her daughter, Kathleen Zrostlik of Des Moines, her brother, Allen (Pattie) Savel of Western Springs, IL, a nephew, niece, 2 grandnieces, one aunt, many cousins, and her cherished in-laws & their families, Dorothy Hestness and Regina Studer of Mason City, IA, Marge Mostrom of Clearwater, FL, Rita (Sam) Shipman of Grimes, IA, Edwin of Fullerton, CA, Connie Zrostlik of Austin, TX, Jim Kroger of Lyons, NE, many nieces, nephews, and grandnieces, grandnephews, and all her dear friends who enriched and touched her life in so many special ways.

Cheryl was preceded in death by her parents, husband Vince, sister-in-law Beverly Savel, brothers-in-law Ray (Millie) Zrostlik, Don Zrostlik, Leonard Zrostlik, Bernie Zrostlik, sisters-in-law Rose Zrostlik and Barbara Kroger, and two nieces and a nephew.