Cheryl A. Lura

December 26, 2022

Cheryl A. Lura, age 74 of Mason City, passed away on Monday, December 26, 2022, at Good Shepherd Health Center in Mason City, Iowa.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M., Thursday, January 5, 2023, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Mason City with Pastor Dan Gerrietts officiating. Visitation will be held from 9:30 A.M. till time of services at the church on Thursday.

Burial will be held in Rose Hill Cemetery in Thompson, Iowa.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Mason City Community Kitchen and North Iowa Humane Society.

Schott Funeral Homes of Forest City in charge of arrangements.

www.schottfuneralhomes.com

