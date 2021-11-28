Cherri Ann Bonwell

Cherri was born on November 17, 1952, the daughter of Mason and Phyllis Bunn of Charles City, IA. On September 3, 1971 she was united in marriage to the love of her life, Denny Bonwell, from this union two children were born. Cherri spent several years working as a CNA at local nursing homes and hospitals. She loved helping people and bringing a smile to their face. For numerous years Denny and Cherri owned Lake Liquors, Inc. in Clear Lake where they made many friends and loved being a part of the community.