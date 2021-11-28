Cherri Ann Bonwell
November 17, 1952-November 24, 2021
Cherri Ann Bonwell, 69, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, November 24, 2021 in her Mason City home.
Family will hold a private graveside service at a later date.
Cherri was born on November 17, 1952, the daughter of Mason and Phyllis Bunn of Charles City, IA. On September 3, 1971 she was united in marriage to the love of her life, Denny Bonwell, from this union two children were born. Cherri spent several years working as a CNA at local nursing homes and hospitals. She loved helping people and bringing a smile to their face. For numerous years Denny and Cherri owned Lake Liquors, Inc. in Clear Lake where they made many friends and loved being a part of the community.
Some of Cherri's passions were gardening, her many fur babies, and especially her family.
Those left to cherish memories of Cherri are her children, Camrean (Jackie) Bonwell, and Jodi (Rob Crawford) Bergan; grandchildren, Hailey (Noah), Jack, Teddy, Caleb, Nicholas, and Jacob; siblings, Linda (Gary) Gerritson, Vernette (Robert) Stewart, and Steven (Michelle) Bunn; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Cherri is preceded in death by her husband, Denny; as well as her parents.
Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel 126 3rd St NE Mason City 641-423-2372 ColonialChapels.com
